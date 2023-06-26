Floretta T. Fenello, 93, of Batavia passed away peacefully on June 24, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital. She was born on May 29, 1930 in Batavia to the late Anthony and Jenny Feniello. In addition to her parents, Floretta is predeceased by her sisters; Mary Lazik and Anne Feniello.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Floretta will be remembered as everybody’s aunt, everyone called her “Aunt Fred.” She was extremely generous. Floretta was a very religious woman who was a lifetime member of St. Anthony’s Church and Ascension Parish. She was an officer at the St. Michael Society; St. Jerome’s and was very involved with the International Peace Garden Association in Batavia and a founding member of The Friends of the Batavia Peace Garden. Floretta loved the Buffalo Bills, trips to the casino and was very proud of her Italian heritage.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc. 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Ascension Parish 19 Sumner St. Batavia, NY 14020. She will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the International Peace Garden Association 8 Allanview Dr. Batavia, NY 14020. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com.
