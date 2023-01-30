Frances C. Marcello, 90, of Batavia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. She was born July 7, 1932, in Batavia, to the late Nicholas and Mary (Trinchera) Colantonio. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Joseph S. Marcello; and son, Nicholas Marcello.
Mrs. Marcello loved to cook and bake for her family, especially on holidays, making family traditional Italian recipes. She loved to sew, knit and crochet baby sweaters, hats, scarfs and blankets. She worked at GTE Sylvania and Carr’s Department Store in her younger years.
Frances was a woman of deep faith, saying her daily prayers and rosary. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports.
She is survived by her loving children, Joseph (Denise) Marcello of Hattiesburg, MS, Ava (Ronald) King, Mark (Roni) Marcello, Lori (Robert) Waite, Philip (Kim) Marcello, sister, Carmella Ilacqua, all of Batavia; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Kinne, Carol (Bryce) Casey; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends are invited to call on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. A 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Resurrection Parish, 303 East Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. She will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum, Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. To leave messages of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.