Francis “Franz” J. Brunner, Sr., age 97, of Java, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 10, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1925, in Sheldon, N.Y., and was the beloved son of the late Herman and Anna (Rodel) Brunner.
He was a lifelong dairy farmer and owned and operated his own farm in North Java. He was also a part-time bartender for the Central House in North Java and drove truck for the Reisdorf Brothers Feed Mill.
Franz was a member of the former St. Nicholas Church in North Java, was a councilman for the Town of Java and was a dedicated member of the North Java Fire Department for over 75 years. His love of splitting wood and stacking just-so went on for many years. Fran had many friends and loved playing cards, eating fab meals and enjoying the comradery.
His love of reading whatever was in front of him lasted to the end, as did his love for playing cards. His laughter was contagious and wisdom unparalleled. There never was a dog, cat or any living creature that didn’t like his touch.
His beloved wife, Evelyn (Gebel) Brunner, whom he married on May 29, 1948 in North Java, passed away in 1996.
He is survived by his children, Chris (Audrey) Brunner, Linda (Larry) Roll, Francis “Frank” (Monika) Brunner, Jr., Cynthia (Michael) Flowers, Bonnie (James) Bagley, Mary Jo (Harold) Hopkins, Amy (Craig) Jones, Angie (Larry) Westfall and Thomas (Margaret) Brunner; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Ann Marie (late Bob) Dimick and Clarine (Ray) Meisner; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Franz is preceded in death by his brother, Vince (Betty) Brunner; and his dear sister, Betty (Fred) Welninski; his sisters-in-law, Mary Perry and Theresa George; his brother-in-law, John Gebel; as well as his nephews, Kevin Brunner and Michael Welninski.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 6785 East Arcade Rd., East Arcade, NY 14009 with Rev. Daniel Fawls officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Nicholas Cemetery in North Java.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Java Fire Company, 4274 Rt. 98, North Java, NY 14113.
As Fran always said...”Go Slow.”
Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com.