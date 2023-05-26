EAST BETHANY — Francis G. Radley, age 89, passed away on Saturday (May 20, 2023) at Premier Genesee Center in Batavia, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 18, 1934, in Stafford, N.Y., a son of the late Frederick and Margaret Nearpass Radley.
Francis was a 60 plus year member of the Stafford Fire Department, where he served as past Assistant Chief and Chief. He was a member of the Batavia Bridle and Saddle Club, the WNY Draft Horse Association and a supporter of 4-H. He was involved with raising and showing horses for over 70 years and was the founder and leader of the Stafford Trail Blazers 4-H club for many years teaching many youths how to ride horses.
He is survived by his children, Roy (Judy Lynn) Radley of Wellsville, Deborah (Jerry) Klotzbach of Basom, Thomas (Barb) Radley of Stafford, Judy (Michael) Anderson of Stafford, Kenneth (Lorie Yasses) Radley of Batavia, Susan (William) Meier of Corfu and Ronald (Julie) Radley of Batavia; daughter-in-law, Florine Radley of Basom; stepchildren, Gary (Kathy) Miller of Fairport, Thomas (Carrie) Miller of California, Sean (Meg) Miller of Gates and Diana (Sam) Prinzi of Batavia; sisters-in-law, Bea Radley of Florida and Loretta Radley of Indiana; along with several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; stepgrandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Ann K. Radley; sons, Greg Radley and Dennis Radley; brothers, William Radley and Charles Radley; and former wife, Shirley Alvut Radley.
Family and friends may call on Friday, June 2, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd., Le Roy, where his Service of Remembrance will be held at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, 4-H Horse Club, 420 East Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.
