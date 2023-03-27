Francis S. (Frank) Paravato

Frank Paravato, formerly of Batavia, passed away March 19, 2023 in Lancaster, California. He was born November 9, 1935, in Batavia, to the late Frank and Josephine (DiSalvo) Paravato. Frank is preceded in death by his brother, Samuel “Skip” Paravato and his sister, Lucille Burdett.
Frank graduated from Batavia High School in 1953 after which he joined the Marines after which he settled in Southern California and raised a family of six children. Frank an Eagle Scout was active in scouting for over 30 years and also earned the Boy Scouts’ Silver Beaver Award.
Frank loved the outdoors, including camping, fishing, hunting and cycling and was an avid member of the NRA and taught NRA sponsored classes for youth and teenagers. He also had an affinity for law enforcement and was honored for 25 years of service as a volunteer deputy sheriff with the Rosamond, CA Sheriff’s Department.
Frank is survived by his sons, Thomas and Frank (Maria), and daughters, Teresa (Jim) Baldwin, Maria Cason, Kathleen Gauthier and Darlene (Steve) Schumacher; 23 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Martin (Betty) of Woodland Hills, California; and sisters, Dorothy Ann (Thom) Famularo and Angela Hodgden, both of Midland, Michigan.