Frank C. OGeen, 91, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Roswell Park. He was born Feb. 18, 1931, in Le Roy, to the late Joseph and Pauline (Maloni) OGeen. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Philip OGeen, James OGeen, Sarah (John) Zinni, Palmina “Pam” OGeen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Hank Valerych, Russell Cravatta, Mary (Joseph) Yacono, Joseph (Ida) Schiavone, Peter (Kay) Schiavone, Lucy (Mario) Maloni.
Mr. OGeen was a proud United States Army Veteran. He retired from Lapp Insulator in Le Roy. Frank was an avid New York Yankees fan, Buffalo Bills season ticket holder and he went to Super Bowl XXVII when the Bills played the Cowboys. He also enjoyed traveling and going to the casino.
Frank was a man of great faith, a former member of St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church, officer of the Holy Name Society, he was an usher for over 50 years and currently a member of Resurrection Parish. He was a hard working family man that loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Mungillo, Dr. William Cecere, the VA Hospital in Batavia, Roswell Park in Buffalo, along with all the Dr.’s and nurses that gave Frank such amazing care.
Mr. OGeen is survived by his beloved wife, Rose M. (Schiavone) OGeen; daughters, Marianne (James) Clattenburg, Paula (Mark) Fischer, all of Batavia; siblings, Salvatore (Joan) OGeen, Joseph (Donna) OGeen, Connie Cecere, all of Le Roy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jo Ann OGeen of Le Roy, Ann Valerych of Batavia, Theresa Cravatta of Rochester, Jeanette (Bruce) Tehan of Batavia; grandchildren, Andrea (Michael) Clattenburg Szymczak, Lisa (Benjamin) Bonarigo, Andrew (Kristen) Fischer, Kathleen Fischer; great-grandson, Benjamin James Bonarigo; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. A 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Resurrection Parish, 303 East Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. He will be laid to rest at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Batavia, with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, St. Joseph’s Regional School, 2 Summit St., Batavia, NY 14020 or to Roswell Park at www.roswellpark.org. To leave messages of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.