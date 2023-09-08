PAVILION — Frank E. Paddock, age 83, of Wyoming Road, Pavilion, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Suzanne’s Comfort Care Home in Perry, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born in Warsaw, May 1, 1940, a son of the late Earl H. and Irene M. Coon Paddock. A 1959 graduate of Perry Central School, Frank went on to serve honorably in the United States Army and Army Reserves from 1960 to 1966. He resided in Pavilion since 1968. Frank worked for Eastman Kodak as an Industrial Instrumentation Mechanic retiring in 1991. He began working Kemps Bus Service and later the Geneseo Wal-Mart. Frank really enjoyed driving bus for the Batavia Muckdogs. He was a longtime member of the 1st Baptist Church of Pavilion. Frank enjoyed working with stained glass, flower and vegetable gardening. He had a passion for old steam locomotives and would never miss the steam show. Frank was know as “Opa” by not only his grandchildren but also all of the kids at church and the community.
Frank was preceded in death by a brother, Roger; and a granddaughter, Evelyn Sherman.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 59 years, Emma J. Hillabush Paddock; two daughters, Robyn (Michael) Sherman of Caledonia, RoJean (Kendall) Hayden of Pottersville, N.Y.; a son, Ryan F. (Diane) Paddock of Pearl Creek; a sister, Viva (Jim Richardson) Phillips of Wyoming; a brother, Kurt (Lynn) Paddock of Syracuse; 9 grandchildren, Timothy (Kayli) Sherman, Heather Sherman, Stephanie Sherman, Kyle (Bree) Hayden, Kirk Hayden, Kayli Hayden, Nikki (Justin) Hargrave, David Paddock, Scott Paddock; and two great-grandchildren, Ella and Alice Hargrave; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends of Frank E. Paddock may call on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, from 3-6 p.m. at the Weeks Funeral Home, 123 North Main Street, Warsaw, NY 14569. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Pavilion with Pastor Glenn Richard officiating. Burial will follow privately for the family in the Pearl Creek Cemetery with full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the church at 10956 Lake Street, Pavilion, NY 14525 or to the Pavilion Fire Department at PO Box 156, Pavilion, NY 14525. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, send gifts, cards or to plant a tree in Frank’s name.