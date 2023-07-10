Frank J. Sardina, age 72, of Perry, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Warsaw, N.Y., on April 30, 1951, a son to the late Frank “Chic” and Mary “Grace” (Pero) Sardina.
Frank was a 1969 graduate of Perry Central High School and received his Bachelor’s degree in Sociology at Grove City College in Grove City, Pa.
Frank started his work career at the Wyoming County Department of Social Services as a social worker, moving onto becoming an insurance agent for New York Life Insurance Co for several years and back to social work, working for Genesee County Department of Social Services. After retirement he worked for the Charcoal Coral where he did the grounds keeping and maintenance.
He was a member of St. Isidore Parish Community (St. Joseph’s Church in Perry), a former trustee for the Village of Perry from 1992-1993, trustee deputy mayor from 1995-1997 and former Perry Rotarian. Frank enjoyed working in his garden, woodworking, reading, fishing with the boys, and most importantly spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, whom he married on Oct. 8, 1977, Pamela J. (Wilson) Sardina; 2 sons, James (Stacey Jaggard) Sardina and Joseph (Michelle) Sardina, both of Perry; 1 brother, Joseph (Terry) Sardina of Carlsbad, Calif.; 5 grandchildren, Brody, Shea, Cameron and Piper Sardina and Dominic Hurlburt; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC., 98 North Main St. in Perry.
Prayers on Friday, July 14, at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home will precede a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Isidore Parish Community (St. Joseph’s Church), Leicester St. in Perry, at 10 a.m.
Frank will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Perry.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Wilmot Cancer Institute 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642 or visit www.urmc.rochester.edu to donate, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit www.stjude.org to donate.
For more information, please call (585) 237-2626 or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 North Main Street, Perry, NY 14530.