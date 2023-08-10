Frank S. Lewandowski Jr., 89, of Medina, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Buffalo General Hospital with his loving daughters at his side.
Born on June 25, 1934, in Stephenson, Mich., he was the son of the late Frank S. and Gertrude A. (Duffrin) Lewandowski Sr.
In 1942, the Lewandowski family settled in Medina. Frank graduated from Medina High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he received his Expert Marksman Medal. Upon returning home, he married the late and former Mary E. Gaughn and was employed as a Machinist and Machine Repairman for the former E & M Enterprises of Middleport, N.Y., and Harrison Radiator of Lockport, N.Y,, where he received many awards on how to improve production. While working for E & M full time, Frank also was acting caretaker for the St. Stephen’s Cemetery in Middleport, N.Y. In his spare time, Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing and a good euchre game, but most of all, he cherished the time spent with his family.
Frank is survived by his three daughters, Marcia (Jeff) Toussaint of Medina, Susan (Ben Pursell) Lewandowski of Canandaigua, N.Y., Trisha (Frank) Laszewski of Medina; ten grandchildren, Natalie (Joel); Michele (Jesse), Emily (Chris), Rachel (Mike), Matthew (Molly), Bridget (John), Tyler (Farrell), Aaron (Samantha), Margaret, Andrea. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Aurelia and Claire, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife, Mary, Frank is predeceased by his siblings, Joseph Lewandowski, Mary Ann Godlewski, Dorothy Santillo and William Lewandowski.
Relatives and friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at St. Stephen’s/Holy Trinity Parish, 21 Vernon St., Middleport, NY 14105. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Medina with full military honors being accorded.
In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials may be made in Frank’s name to the Orleans County Joint Veterans Council, 13996 Rt. 31 West, Albion, NY 14411 or to the Sacred Heart Cemetery Fund, 211 Eagle St. Medina, NY 14103.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl St. Medina, NY 14103.
