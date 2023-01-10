Frederick H. Maurer, Jr.

DARIEN — Frederick “Fred” Henry Maurer, 85, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, peacefully at the Crossroads House surrounded by his beloved family. He was born May 17, 1937, in Batavia to the late Frederick and Bernardine Maurer. He graduated from Corfu High School in 1955 and married Sharon Anne McGuire and they were married for 58 years.
Fred was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing and passed that love onto his sons. Later in life, he more appreciated watching nature than actively hunting. He loved to spend weekends with his wife and family at ‘the cabin.’ He spent many hours watching his children during their sporting events, which then transitioned into his grandchildren’s events. You could often see him in the parent line picking up his grandchildren. Fred also held the honor of being a great-grandfather.
Fred served in the Coast Guard. He was a co-owner and co-founder of Sleepy Hollow Lake in Akron and then went on to work at Ferrellgas in Batavia, from where he retired.
Fred is survived by his sister, Bernardine (Tom); sister-in-law, Kathleen Federspeil; brother-in-law, Mitchell McGuire; his children, Edward (Sandy), Kenneth (Jennifer), Mark (Brenda), Suanne, Andy, and Katrina (Jeffrey). He also is survived by his grandchildren, Michael (Burgundy), Kyle, Jessica (Corey), Taylor (Brandon), Ashleigh, Alexis, Alexandra (Michael), Adam, Landon and Kalina; and his great-grandchildren, Owen, Jayden, Zoey, Dylan, McKinley, Myla, Ky’Reese, Michael, Trever and Rae.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; and son, Frederick Henry Maurer III.
A graveside service will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Crittenden on Thursday, Jan. 12, at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Crossroads House, PO Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021.
Arrangements were made by C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., Corfu, N.Y.