G. Shirley Brei

Shirley Brei came to the end of her journey here on earth this day of Dec. 24. 2022 at the age of 83. She was born in Attica, N.Y., to Robert and Gladys Kirby, raised in Attica and graduated from Batavia Notre Dame High School and Mercy School of Nursing in Buffalo, N.Y. She started her career as a Registered Nurse at Roswell Cancer Institute in Buffalo and after marrying and moving to Rochester, she held nursing positions at Genesee Hospital, Brockport’s Lakeside Memorial Hospital, and the Fairport Baptist Home, along with several private duty assignments. She ended her career as a full-time nurse in the Apheresis Unit of the American Red Cross.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sisters, Ada Kennerson, Irene Eagan, Mary Janes; and brother, Edward A. Kirby. Surviving her is her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas E. Brei; her daughter, Teri (Robert) Weir; three sons, Timothy (Gerilynn) Brei, Douglas (Lisa) Brei and Jeffrey (Tammy) Brei; along with seven grandchildren, Timothy, Avery, Thomas, Magdalena and McKinley Brei, and Erica and Elaina Weir. Also surviving are her brother, Robert (Maureen) Kirby; and in-laws, Mary (Ronald) Merle, Leanne (Richard) Preston and Elizabeth Brei; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Most important in her life was Tom, their many get-togethers with her close-knit family, and the special relationships that she had with all of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed wintering in Florida, making jewelry, playing golf, and traveling throughout the USA.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, 7501 Pittsford-Palmyra Road, Fairport, N.Y. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 11:15 a.m. at Church of the Assumption, 20 East Avenue, Fairport, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name will be greatly appreciated by Golisano Children’s Hospital at Strong Memorial Hospital.