Gary D. Doctor

Gary David Doctor, 41, of Corfu, N.Y., passed away on April 10, 2023.
Gary was born on March 7, 1982, to Bruce and Bonnie Doctor. He was a graduate of Pembroke Jr.-Sr. High School.
Gary was the loving father of Tiffani and Belle Doctor of Oakfield. Also survived by his sisters, Rosann (Bill) Lawson, Brenda Reeves and Samantha (Larry) Wielgo; nephews, Tyler Reeves, Bruce and Jacob Lawson; nieces, Hannah and Alexis Reeves, Lillian Doctor and Delilah Wielgo; his companion, Melissa Everett and her children Mela and Riley Zaparowski. Several aunts, uncles and cousins, also survive.
Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed being in the woods. He was a kind and loving son, father, brother and friend.
Family and friends may call on Monday, April 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., 4 East Main Street, Corfu, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Genesee County Animal Shelter, 3841 West Main Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020.