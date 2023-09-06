Gary D. Mowers, 77, of Bergen, N.Y., passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Gary was born on Nov. 10, 1945, in Batavia, N.Y., a son of the late Loren J. Mowers and Shirley (Rich) Mowers. After attending college, Gary worked as a parts room clerk at Bonduelle in Bergen, N.Y. His employment at Bonduelle, as well as his involvement at Brockport Cold Storage and Sodoma Farms, demonstrated his interest in agriculture and giving back to the community. Having done noble service in the Army, Gary was also a member of the Sackett Merrill White Post in Bergen, N.Y.
Gary’s love for literature and history shone through his enjoyment of reading and writing, as well as his love for antiques and vinyl records. He demonstrated an excellent work ethic in whatever he did, enjoying work and the rewards it brought. He was also a wonderful grandfather, cherishing time with his beloved grandchildren.
Surviving are Gary’s wife, Joyce (Phelps) Mowers; daughters, Sarah Ramirez of Perry, and Jessica Mowers of Bergen; grandchildren, Ruben Ramirez and William Cedeno; sister, Gail (James) Wride of Bergen. He will be missed by all.
Gary was predeceased by his son, Samuel Mowers; and sister, Bonnie (late Dave) Stanton.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the H.E. Turner Funeral Home on 51 South Lake Avenue in Bergen. Gary will be laid to rest at Western New York National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to an organization of choice in memory of Gary.
Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.