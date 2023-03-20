Gary J. “Fred” Fredericks, 76, of Attica, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023. He was born June 16, 1946, in Buffalo, to the late Joseph and Una (Miller) Fredericks. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy, (Webster) Fredericks.
Gary was a proud United States Army Veteran. He attended Syracuse University on a football scholarship. Gary coached football at RIT and went on to coach and teach physical education at Caledonia-Mumford.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary (Ziegler) Fredericks; daughter, Michele (Kris) Williams; three grandchildren, Parker, Emerson and Brady; sister, Sharon (Dick) Gilbert.
There will be no prior calling hours. A Celebration of his Life will be held on May 13, 2023 from 12 to 4 p.m. at JW Jones Hall, 366 Leicester Rd., Caledonia, NY 14423.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesee Cancer Assistance, 127 North St., Batavia, NY 14020.