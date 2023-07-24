LE ROY — George P. Strollo, age 71, of Franklin Avenue, passed away Friday morning (July 21, 2023) at Strong Memorial Hospital in the loving presence of his family.
He was born April 15, 1952, in Batavia, a son of the late George and Carmella George Strollo.
George will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, “Papa”, brother and uncle, who cherished following all his grandchildren’s sporting events. He enjoyed hunting, bowling, gardening, watching boxing and was an avid Buffalo Bills and NY Yankees fan.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 48 years, Sharon Fili Strollo; children, Jeffrey (Jessica) Strollo and Jennifer (Ryan) McClurg; grandchildren, Tyler Strollo, Drew Strollo, Mia Strollo, Brady McClurg and Carter McClurg; siblings, Paul (Debbie) Strollo, Daniel (Marie) Strollo and James (Debbie) Strollo; brother-in-law, Randy Patten; along with many in-laws, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Rosanne Patten; and niece, Kerrie Strollo.
Family and friends may call on Thursday, July 27, from 4-7 p.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd., Le Roy. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 28, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Parish, St. Peter’s Church, 44 Lake St., Le Roy. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org
