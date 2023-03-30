BYRON — Gerald C. Bateman Sr., age 95, died on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Strong Memorial Palliative Care Unit.
Mr. Bateman was born on Oct. 29, 1927, in Batavia, the son of the late Frederick and Mary Hummel Bateman.
He retired from Eastman Kodak Company after 38 years of service. He was a foreman and then superintendent of the Paper Box Division.
Mr. Bateman, who was a lifelong resident of Byron, was a life member and past president of the South Byron Fire Company. Along with his wife, Sarah, they were recognized by the Genesee Chamber of Commerce in 1999 as “Geneseeans of the Year” and also by the South Byron Fire Company as “Members of the Year” for 1998. He was also recognized by the fire company for his 65 years of service to the company and community. He was a member and past Master of the former Byron Grange and former Town council member.
Mr. Bateman is predeceased by Sarah, his wife of 53 years; his son, Dennis Bateman; his son-in-law, Peter Schragle; sister, Winifred Redinger; and brother, Kermit Bateman.
He is survived by his son, Gerald Jr. of Pittsford; his daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Eric Nelson of Honeoye Falls, and daughter-in-law, Lynn Frisbee of North Greece. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brian (Hayley) Nelson of Aldie, Va., Geoffrey (Susan Shao) Nelson of Boston, Mass., Jared (Nicole) Bateman of Hilton and Justine (Eric Fisk) Bateman of North Greece. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Sarah and Aidan Bateman, Jaden Hawkins, Evangeline Fisk, Kaden and Walker Nelson, Ricky and Haley Renno. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great- and great-grandnieces and nephews, as well as cousins and dear friends.
Friends and family may call from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, at the H. E. Turner Funeral Home, 403 E. Main St., Batavia. Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, April 3, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Byron Cemetery. Memorials may be made to South Byron Fire Company, PO Box 30, South Byron, NY 14557.