ALMOND — Gerald “Gerry” Robert Phelps, 59, passed away peacefully on Monday (March 27, 2023) at his home following a battle with cancer.
Gerry was born on Aug. 31, 1963 in Warsaw to Robert John and Phyllis J. (Hunt) Phelps. He graduated from Letchworth Central School in 1981. Gerry found himself in various positions throughout life, he worked at Petroleum Helicopters as a turboshaft engine test cell technician in Lafayette, La., became a certified marine mechanic at the Marine Mechanic Institute in Daytona Beach, Fla., started his own logging business, and was a bartender for Kenwood Hotel in Silver Springs. In more recent years, he worked at American Rock Salt as a roof bolter and later as a conductor for Norfolk Southern and heavy equipment operator at recycling centers.
Gerry is survived by his mother, Phyllis Hunt of Plymouth, N.C.; a brother, Michael J. Phelps of Plymouth, N.C.; a sister, Lori Ann Phelps of Wiscoy; life partner, Barbara Bennett of Almond; and several aunts, cousins and close friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Robert Phelps.
Gerry enjoyed machines in both his professional and private life. He liked his time working with his log skidder in the woods and driving his Harley-Davison motorcycle around town. He had a soft spot for growing vegetables in his garden each year.
Gerry’s life’s passion, however, was playing lead guitar, an enthusiasm that led him to attend a cutting-edge rock guitarist school in Los Angeles, Calif., to hone his skills. He was best known by friends for his time in the band “Sick Bitch,” of which he was a core founder. Gerry was most fond of rock and played many cover songs during the height of the 70s and 80s music scene. He was also skilled in song writing and composed his own music. Gerry was ambitious, pushing himself to learn difficult music and was rewarded with a speed that was described as a “blur of movement.”
He was a musician at heart, even as his life and the music scene slowed he would occasionally perform at open mic nights. Gerry’s family cherished the times he would play for them at get togethers, his mom was especially proud of his talents.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a date to be determined.