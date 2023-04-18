Gerald L. Kelsey, 71, of Warsaw, passed away at home on April 17, 2023 following a lengthy illness.
He was born Dec. 6, 1951 in Warsaw, son of the late Lewis Gerald and Janice M. Comstock Kelsey. He was a graduate of Warsaw Central School Class of 1969 and received his bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Fredonia in 1973. Jerry had a long career as a musical arranger for numerous marching bands and drum corps. He was inducted into both the World Drum Corp Hall of Fame and the Buglers Hall of Fame. Throughout Jerry’s career he was a mentor and positive influence on generations of musicians. In recent years, Jerry shared his photographic talents and was owner of the Warsaw Gallery. He was a member of the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce.
Jerry was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and each year was a keen analyst and follower of the National Football League Draft.
Surviving are his wife of forty-nine years, Dianna Miles Kelsey; his daughter, Jessie Kelsey of Buffalo; his sister, Jodie (Jim) Wallace of Plano, TX; nephews, Michael Wallace and Phillip Wallace.
Friends may call Saturday, May 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 North Main Street, Warsaw. A celebration of life will be held immediately following visitation and until 6 PM at the Warsaw Moose Lodge, North Main Street, Warsaw. Burial will be in Warsaw Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HomeCare & Hospice, 563 West Main Street, Arcade, NY 14009. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.