WARSAW — Geraldine P. Miller, age 86, of North Main Street, Warsaw, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Wyoming County Community Hospital. Gerry was born in Buffalo, June 25, 1936, a daughter of the late Gerald M. and Myrtle Beardsley Hamilton. A Wyoming County resident for most of her life, Gerry worked as an assembler at Motorola in Arcade and at the Genesee Grill in Warsaw, McCormick’s Farms, Letchworth Park and Mt. Morris Canning. A hard working lady with a heart of gold, Gerry volunteered at Hands and Hearts in Warsaw. She enjoyed yard sales, circle words her beloved kitties, horses, classic country music and doing grandma things with her family. Gerry was the matriarch of the family and she will be sadly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James G. Miller, in 1973; three sons, Bradley Miller, Brian and Gregory Comstock; her brothers, Sonny, Dale, Neil, Duane, and Wayne Hamilton; her sisters, Marilyn Michaels, Roberta Kolakowski.
Survivors include a son, Thomas (Arnell) Comstock of Lyons, GA.; three daughters, April Burger of Castile, Monica Miller of Fillmore, Cheryl Cook of Warsaw; a sister, Nancy (Burt) Kelso of Georgia; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends of Geraldine P. Miller may call on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 3-5 p.m. at the Weeks Funeral Home, 123 N. Main Street, Warsaw, NY 14569. Funeral services will follow the calling at 5 p.m. with Pastor Lauren Turner of the Gainesville Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be private in the St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Arcade beside her late husband, James. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, send cards, gifts or to plant a tree in Gerry’s name. Memorial contributions are requested to the New Start Kitty Shelter at 6342 Denton Corners Road, Castile, NY 14427.