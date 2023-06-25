BATAVIA — Glenn R. Hilchey, 86, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Le Roy Village Green Nursing Home in Le Roy.
Mr. Hilchey was born Sunday, March 14, 1937 in Oakfield, N.Y., a son of the late Charles “William” Hilchey and Amelda Clattenburg Hilchey.
Mr. Hilchey proudly served his country with the United States Navy. Upon his honorable discharge, he moved back to Oakfield where he worked various jobs until he found his calling as a welder/pipe-fitter at Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, N.Y. He retired from Kodak after 30 years of employment. He enjoyed being outdoors at his home on Albion Road, tending his garden and numerous plants. He was also a talented painter and avid fisherman.
Surviving are his wife, Carol Ann Hilchey of Batavia; his sons, Dr. Shannon (Rebecca) Hilchey of Rochester, N.Y. and Dr. Sean (Nora) Hilchey of Piedmont, Calif.; six grandchildren, Connor, Emily, Maxwell, Mirabel, Holden and Annabeth, along with several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his siblings, Ralph Hilchey, Weldon Hilchey, Alvin Hilchey, Margaret Dennis and Audrey Reed.
There are no prior visiting hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, New York 14450 or online at www.lollypop.org/ways-to-give/make-a-donation. To leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle in his memory, please visit www.burdettandsanford.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home, 11 Maple Avenue, Oakfield.