Gloria Ann Andrews, 82 of Batavia, transitioned from this world peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, surrounded by her family at United Memorial Medical Center. She was a resident of The Grand Rehabilitation & Nursing Home.
Gloria was born in Batavia, N.Y., on July 1, 1941, a daughter of the late Aloysius Ratulowski and Celia (Slominski) Ratulowski of Batavia.
Gloria was a loving and devoted Catholic mother to her four children and a loving grandmother to her seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. Gloria cherished spending quality time with her family and friends and took pride in pampering her grandchildren and great-grandson. She was extremely humbled and always prioritized the needs of others before her own. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Gloria was an avid crossword puzzle enthusiast and an Elvis Presley fan as evident by the collection of various Elvis memorabilia populated throughout her home.
Gloria was employed by the former St. Luke’s Manor in the culinary division and also provided additional hospitality services for the residents.
Gloria is survived by her four children, Montagu Scott (Margie) Andrews of Virginia Beach, Va., Debbie (David) Olivani of Mesa, Ariz., Mindy Andrews of Batavia, and Mark (Tina) Andrews of Slatington, Pa.; and seven grandchildren, Sara Wagner (Tony), Desiree Janiga, Michael Andrews (Amanda), Autumn Janiga, Emily Olivani, Mary Olivani, and Melecia Andrews; as well as one great-grandson, Micah Hunter. Gloria is also survived by her brother, Ron Ratulowski (Kathy) of Batavia, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was the wife of the late Montagu J. Andrews, Jr. “Monty”.
Family and friends are cordially invited to share thoughts, condolences and fond memories on Monday (Aug. 28) from 3-7 p.m. at the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Resurrection Parish, 303 E. Main St., Batavia. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Resurrection Parish. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, N.Y., Ronald Konieczny II, Director.