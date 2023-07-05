STAFFORD — Grace Marie (Fox) Leanen, 91, of Route 237, passed away Saturday morning (July 1, 2023) at home in the loving presence of her family.
She was born Oct. 18, 1931 in Fonda, N.Y., a daughter of the late Roland and Frieda VonHahmann Fox.
Grace was a 1948 graduate of Fonda High School and a 1952 graduate of the University of Buffalo where she majored in Home Economics. She taught Home Economics for one year in Corfu and 28 years in Le Roy.
She was a member of the Morganville United Church of Christ, where she was also a member of the Ladies Aid, a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher’s Sorority, a volunteer for Catholic Charities, member of the Town of Stafford Historical Society, the Red Hatters, served as the Morganville Cemetery secretary for many years and helped with the Town of Stafford voting.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Wayne C. Leanen; daughter, Linda (Harry) Garner; grandchildren, Jennifer (Bill) Gannon, Karl Leanen, Matt (Sumer) Garner and Aaron (Colleen) Garner; great-grandchildren, Lexi Hobart, Luke, Dakota and Kayla Gannon, Sadie, Chloe, Palynn and Haylee Garner; sister-in-law, Beverly Fox, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward C. Leanen; brothers, Roland Fox Jr. and Kenneth J. Fox; sister-in-law, Roberta Fox; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harry and Ruth Leanen, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Mary Waterman and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Amy Leanen.
At Grace’s request there will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to Grace’s Celebration of Life Service to be held on Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. at the Morganville United Church of Christ, 8466 Morganville Road, Stafford, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Morganville United Church of Christ.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Grace’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.