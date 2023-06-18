Graydon R. Owen, age 72, passed away at the Medina Memorial Hospital on Friday, June 16, 2023, following a long-term illness.
He was a son of Kenneth R. and Marion (Maxwell) Owen, born on July 16, 1950, in Lockport. Graydon graduated from Medina High School in 1968 and received an Associate’s Degree from Genesee Community College in 1973. He was employed as a Welder at Abex Corporation and later as an Operator for NYSEG/AES and retired in 2014.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Eileen (Viterna) Owen; sons, Eric and Brian Owen. Also surviving are sister in-law, Mary (John) Bonanno; brothers-in-law, Joseph (Ann) Viterna and David (Kelly) Viterna; nieces, Kristy (Steven) Mateja, Joann (Andy) Bertolino, Olivia (Josh) Doty; and nephews, Jordan Bonanno, Steven (Carmen) Bonanno, Zachary Viterna, Vinnie Viterna, Dominic Viterna and Heath Owen of Florida.
Graydon was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Marion Owen; and brother, Craig Owen.
A graveside committal service will be held Monday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at St. Cecelia’s Cemetery in Oakfield. A luncheon will be held following the graveside service at St. Padre Pio Parish, St. Cecelia’s Church, 56 Maple Ave., Oakfield, NY 14125. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Genesee-Orleans Ministry of Concern at www.ministryofconcern.org. Arrangements are in the care of Cooper Funeral Home, 215 W. Center St., Medina. Share condolences at www.cooperfuneralhome.com