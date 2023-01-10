CHURCHVILLE — Greg P. Hixenbaugh, age 52, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born March 13, 1970, in Rochester, a son of William L. Hixenbaugh and Mary Catherine Johnston.
Greg will be remembered for his love of family and his sense of humor. He was a proud U.S. Marine veteran. His love of fitness and training led him down many paths. He worked at the University of North Carolina coaching, along with working with the local youths in the “Young Marines” Program. Greg went on to work in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers as their strength and conditioning coach. At one point in his career, Greg was also a bodyguard for Shaquille O’Neal.
In addition to his father, William (Kathy) Hixenbaugh, and his mother, Mary Kay Kedian (Joe Duncan), he is survived by his wife, Jennifer Clor Hixenbaugh; daughters, Alyssa Fiacco and Shelby (Robert) Cintron; grandchild, Boone Cintron; siblings, Ken (Michelle) Hixenbaugh, Bill Hixenbaugh, Mike Hixenbaugh, Shari (late Mike) Page and Kevin (Taryn) Hixenbaugh; along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Family and friends may call on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 3-5 p.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd. (Rt. 19), LeRoy, where his Service of Remembrance will be held at 5 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Greg are suggest to Rochester Vet Center (Veteran Mental Health Services/Counseling), 2000 S. Winton Rd., Bldg 5 Ste 201, Rochester, NY 14618.
