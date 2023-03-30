Gregory J. Elliott Sr.
BATAVIA — Gregory J. Elliott Sr., age 68, of East Main Street, Batavia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Greg was born June 14, 1954 in Batavia, a son of the late Burton Elliott and Donna Mattice (Bob) Fox of Pavilion. Greg graduated in 1973 from Pavilion Central School before going on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army. Greg served as a Combat Engineer and Mechanic at Ft. Dix, Ft. Polk, and Germany, attaining the rank of Specialist-4. Upon returning from the military, he continued his career as a pipe bending machine operator for Markin Tubing in Wyoming for over 30 years before retiring in 2009. Greg enjoyed fishing and was dedicated to his children and grandchildren. He loved his Pepsi-Cola and had a terrific sense of humor and was known as a practical joker. He had an innate mechanical ability and loved to tinker and craft.
Greg was preceded in death by a sister, Susan M. Fox; and a niece, Caroline J. Welch.
Survivors include a son, Gregory J. Elliott Jr., and a daughter, Sara A. Elliott, both of Batavia; three grandchildren, Ashlyn, Crimson, and Quinn. Additional survivors include 6 sisters, Jean (the late John) Kreutter of Wyoming, Kathleen (Sean) Gallivan of Lockport, Marcia Fox of Nunda, Denise (David Clor) Sprague of Pavilion, Diane (Jamie) Cleveland of Wyoming, Yvonne Streeter of North Carolina; 7 brothers, Bill (Anne) Fox of Le Roy, Jeff Fox of Geneseo, Robert Fox of Mt. Morris, Doug (Kim) Elliott of Pavilion, David (Linda) Elliott of Perry, Chris (Rhonda) Elliott of Nunda, Brian (Renee) Elliott of Georgia; as well as several nieces and nephews. Friends of Gregory Elliott may call on Monday, April 3, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at the Weeks Funeral Home, 123 N. Main Street, Warsaw, NY 14569. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, plant a tree, send cards, or send gifts. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, conducted by Father Michael LaMarca of St. Michael’s Church followed by full military honors. Burial will follow in the Pavilion Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org or to Greg’s family.