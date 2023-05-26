BATAVIA – Gretchen C. Oakes, age 89, of Batavia, passed away Wednesday (May 24, 2023) at St. John’s Home, Rochester, N.Y. Gretchen was born on April 25, 1934. She was a member of the Oakfield Presbyterian Church, where she actively served in various roles for many years. She worked a long successful career at the Oakfield-Alabama Central School and the US Gypsum Company before retiring in 1996.
Gretchen loved sewing and photography and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, but more than anything, she loved her family.
In death, Gretchen is reunited with her husband Wilford L. Oakes. The two were married on Dec. 28, 1954, and enjoyed nearly 65 years together.
Surviving are her daughters, Kathy (Rev. Clark) Sawyer of Arlington, Va., Sandra Giraulo of Le Roy, Bonnie (Anthony) Lipari of Fairport, and Janet (Jeffrey) Bates of Oakfield; grandchildren, Matthew Mueller, Brian (Elisha) Mueller, Emily (Michael) Lyons, Jordan Cunningham (Gavin), Stephanie (Steven) Haber, Andrew Lipari, Kristin (Richard) Long, Jonathan Bates, and Jacob Bates; great-grandchildren, Evan, Arthur, Grier, Peden, Fitz, Brodie, Olivia, Anthony, Mickey, Wyatt and Emberlynn. There will be no visitation. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Batavia, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gretchen’s memory may be made to the Meals on Wheels of Genesee County, Office of the Aging, 2 Bank Street, Batavia, NY 14020 or to Carol McLeod Ministries, PO Box 1294, Orchard Park, NY 14127.
Arrangements were entrusted to Alvah Halloran & Son Funeral Home, 2125 Chili Avenue, Rochester, NY 14624.