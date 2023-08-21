Gretchen E. (von Kramer) Pittman, better known to many as “G”, 75, of Warsaw, N.Y., passed away Aug. 13, 2023. She was born on Feb. 19, 1948, in Batavia, N.Y., daughter of the late Frederick and Vivian Marble von Kramer.
Surviving are her children, Stuart (Toni) Pittman of Summerville, S.C., Elizabeth Swan of Kirkland, Wash.; grandchildren, Virginia Robertson of Summerville, S.C., Jonny Pittman of Johnson City, Tenn., Addison Cummins and Payton Welch, also of Summerville, S.C., Tyler Swan of Kirkland, Wash., and Casey (Emily) Swanski of Worchester, Mass.; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Tommy Robertson of Summerville, S.C.; siblings, Eric (Donna) von Kramer, Mark (Linda) von Kramer, Claudia (Richard) Wells; best friend, Lynn London of Baltimore, Md., whom she talked with every day; nieces and nephews, Brenda (Dave), Michelle (Loren), Eric (Gina), Matt (Kelly), Jeff (Jamie), Krista (Josh), Katelyn (Ryan), and Morgan. Especially missed by her favorite little faces every day, Slayton, Barrett, Rowley, and Augusta. Special aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive. She will be missed by countless family, friends, and neighbors, near and far.
Gretchen grew up in East Pembroke, N.Y., and graduated from Pembroke High School in 1966. She moved to Boston, Mass., where she worked for The Christian Science Mother Church. She was married and moved to England with her husband, who was enlisted in the United States Navy, and their two children. After returning home to East Pembroke, then East Aurora, she settled in Greenwich, Conn., with her children. She worked at Daycroft School as a beloved house mother for 13 years, then at Round Hill Nursey School as a teacher for 20 years, where she touched the lives of many families. She was a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Greenwich, also serving as second reader. After retirement she moved to Warsaw, N.Y., in 2015 to be near her siblings.
Gretchen enjoyed life! She was always ready for any adventure. It would be easier to list all the places she hasn’t visited or the experiences she hasn’t had. Some of her favorite travel stories to tell include a camel ride in Tunisia, parasailing in St. Thomas, going to the top of the Eiffel Tower, and horseback riding and flyfishing in Colorado. Her creativity was endless — She enjoyed painting, quilting, photography, and was a well-known calligrapher, whose work was featured in Martha Stewart Living magazine. She liked to host gatherings and many people have participated in the fun of her gingerbread house parties. She spent her days baking cookies and pies (winning a blue ribbon at the Wyoming County Fair), gardening, doing puzzles, going to tag sales, hiking with friends, and taking the kids to “G’s (Warsaw) Park” for picnics.
Gretchen is known for her extraordinary kindness, love, and true joy for others. She was selfless, generous, humble, forgiving, and always positive. She met all obstacles in life with optimism and hope. She loved horses, Christmas, and Broadway shows, but most importantly she was a devout Christian Scientist and active member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, East Aurora. Gretchen lived her life believing in the power of God and she was truly happy.
Psalm 100
A small Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Friday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Polish Falcons, 123 Swan Street, Batavia, NY 14020.
If you wish to send flowers for her Celebration of Life, they may be sent to 41 Wyoming Street, Warsaw, NY 14569.
Memorials may be made in Gretchen’s name to the First Church of Christ, Scientist, East Aurora, 367 Main Street, East Aurora, NY 14052.