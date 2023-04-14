Harold E. Knapp, 85, of Lyndonville N.Y. went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, April 10, 2023 at his home.
Born on November 30, 1937 in Syracuse N.Y., he was the son of the late Edward and Rose (Hildreth) Knapp.
Harold moved and attended Attica Central School, and was later employed at General Electric/Black and Decker until they closed. He then went to work at Genesee Community College in the maintenance department. He enjoyed raising and breeding poultry for exhibition, where he showed within NYS and beyond. He worked with the youths of 4-H for 2-1/2 decades sharing his passion of poultry and showmanship. When not doing 4-H shows, you could find him spending time with his lovely wife, and in his garden where he planted a variety of vegetables and flowers.
He was an active member of Alabama Full Gospel Fellowship Church in Medina N.Y.
He is survived by his children Edward (Hope) Knapp of Alexander, and Donald Knapp of Indiana, James and Robert Vanderwoude, both of Medina, Linda (Henry Azcue) Vanderwoude of Brooklyn; three grandsons, Jonathan (Amirose) Knapp of Leroy, Michael (Nicole) Knapp of Batavia, Joshua (Brandy) Knapp of Bethany; granddaughter in-law Shannon Daugherty of North Adams, Mass.; Travis Vanderwoude of Florida, along with eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by sisters Mary Nelson, Pat Williams and Joyce Knapp.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a memorial service in Harold’s honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Alabama Full Gospel Church, 5329 Gravel Road Medina, NY 14103.
Memorials may be made in Harold’s name to the AFGF at the address listed above.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl St. Medina, NY 14103.
Please light a candle or share a memory of Harold at: www.bogantuttlefunerals.com