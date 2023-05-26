Harold E. Snyder Sr. of Corfu, N.Y. May 25, 2023. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Green) Snyder, dear father of Lisa Snyder and Harold “Dusty” Snyder Jr.; grandfather of Julianne (Natalie Kamariera) Olson, Nikki Cordosi and April Snyder; great-grandfather of Derik and Wyatt Beverage and Elliana Jo Cordosi; brother of Ronald (Judy) Snyder and the late Albert Jr. and Eugene Snyder. Family present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home 13228Broadway Alden, NY Tuesday, May 30 from 3 to 7 p.m. where funeral services will be held Wednesday May 31 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
