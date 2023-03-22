LE ROY — Harold “Sonny” Leonard Vaughn, age 80, passed away Monday afternoon (March 20, 2023) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
He was born July 2, 1942, in Batavia, a son of the late Leonard and Florence Shepard Vaughn.
Sonny was a graduate of Le Roy Central School and lived in the family home on Exchange Street for his entire life. He will be remembered as a loving brother and uncle, who enjoyed the time he spent with his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his sister, Donna (David) O’Neill of Pavilion; nieces and nephews, Dawn O’Neill of York, Leonard (Linda) O’Neill of Wyoming, Scott O’Neill of East Bethany and Shelley (Ronald) Thompson of East Bethany; great-nieces and great-nephews, Teresa O’Neill, Codey (Ashli) O’Neill, Joseph (Madison Offhaus) O’Neill, Joshua (Lindsay Soto) O’Neill, Connor Thompson and Kristen Thompson; great-great-nephew, Tyler O’Neill; and special cousin, Ann Pokorny.
Family and friends may call on Sunday, March 26, from 1-3 p.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd., Le Roy, where his Service of Remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. Sonny will be laid to rest privately beside his parents in Machpelah Cemetery on Monday, March 27.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either LeRoy Ambulance Service or the Palliative Care Unit at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Sonny’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.