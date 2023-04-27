OAKFIELD — Harriet L. Esten, 88, of Oakfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday (April 24, 2023).
Harriet was born May 12, 1934, in Churchville, a daughter of the late George and Caroline (Pimm) Hunt.
Harriet loved getting together with her family and truly loved us all. The death of her two grandsons, Jason and Ralph, Jr., was hard on her, but she has been reunited with them again.
Harriet is survived by her five children, Ralph Esten, Sr., Marge Newton, Carol Esten, Doug Esten, and Roger (Lisa) Esten; her grandchildren, Michelle (Dave) Purcell, Danielle Esten, Michelle Kastelic Esten, Melissa Esten, Amanda (Jack) Hanson, Andrew Esten, Kristen (Jeff) Maxwell, Kyle (Vicki) Esten, Erica Esten, Stephanie Esten, and Larissa Miller; great-grandchildren, Jena Defazio, Brianna and Brooklyn Esten, Jordan and Shawn Merica, Macy and Micheal Purcell, Jocelyn Dickes, Anthony and Aiden Kooper, Kahlen Esten, Abbey and Addalee Hanson, Lydia Maxwell, and Liam Esten; great-great-grandchildren, Amelia Etienne, Ella Bloom, and Mihlani Merica; sisters, Carolyn (late John) Langdon, Caroline (Dave) Bierbauer, Lucille (late Joe) Smith; brother, Fred (Cathy) Hunt; sisters-in-law, Sue Hunt, Eva (late Vern) Wellman. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
She is predeceased by her husband, Roger Esten, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Laurie Esten; son-in-law, Mark Newton; beloved grandsons, Jason Esten, and Ralph Esten, Jr.; brothers, George, Irv (late Barb), and Warren Hunt; sister, Doris (late Jack) Rowlinson.
Mom, gram, sister, we will all miss you so much. All your memories are back now.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday (April 30, 2023) from noon to 4 p.m. at the Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home, 11 Maple Avenue in Oakfield. Harriet’s funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in North Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oakfield Fire Department, 20 Albert Street, Oakfield, NY 14125.
Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.burdettandsanford.com.