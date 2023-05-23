Harry Bennett, 79, of Warsaw, passed away on May 20, 2023 at Eastside Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Warsaw.
Harry was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on July 12, 1943, son of the late Harry and Norma La Vasseur Bennett. In his early years, Harry moved with his family to Wyoming County, living in Johnsonburg and Varysburg. He joined the U.S. Army in the 1960s and served in Korea. Upon returning home, he worked as an auto body mechanic and detailer, along with other various jobs through the years. After retirement Harry lived in Warsaw until his passing.
Harry was a kind, quiet and gentle man, who enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with close friends.
Harry is survived by three sisters; Carol (Joe) Pilc of Pavilion, N.Y., Norma Gerhardt of Varysburg, N.Y., Mary (Wayne) Whaley of Piffard, N.Y.; two brothers, Danny (Judy) Bennett of Arkansas, John (Debbie) Bennett of Mt. Morris, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
Per Harry’s wishes, there will be no public services. Private burial at Wyoming Cemetery. Arrangements are being completed by Robinson and Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.