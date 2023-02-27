Helen W. Laird, 100, of Batavia, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Friday (Feb. 24, 2023) at the New York State Veteran’s Home in Batavia, N.Y.
She was born June 6, 1922, in Palmerton, Pa., a daughter of the late Charles and Helen Stigura Wargo.
Helen was employed at the New York State School for the Blind in Batavia, N.Y., for over 20 years until her retirement in 1981. During her employment she held many positions including seamstress, in which she made bedding and curtains for the residing students.
Helen was a skilled knitter and crocheter. She enjoyed making doilies, tablecloths, sweaters, baby blankets and afghans for family and friends. Helen also enjoyed baking and looked forward to baking 20+ varieties of Christmas cookies every holiday season.
Helen lost her son, PFC Richard F. Laird, during the Vietnam War, 6 days before his 21st birthday, in November 1967, making her a “Gold Star” mother and the last remaining in Genesee County.
Helen was the wife of the late Vernon D. Laird, who passed away Oct. 3, 1999; and mother to the late PFC Richard F. Laird (1967), Patricia A. Eaton (2014) and Nancy E. Curtis (2021). Helen was also the last remaining Wargo sibling. Her brothers and sisters were Mary, Charles, Anna, George, Andrew and Johnny.
Survivors include a son, Larry (Ellen) Laird of Lancaster, N.Y., and a daughter, Susan (Terry) Zilenski of Oakfield, N.Y. Grandchildren include Kathleen (Todd) Bender, Bradley (Michele) Rodon, Tersa (Dan) Lane, Kelly Kabel, Melissa (Rick) Pendleton and David Zilenski. Helen is also survived by six great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are cordially invited to share thoughts, condolences and fond memories on Friday (March 3) from 4-7 p.m. at the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, N.Y. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 11 a.m., at St. Padre Pio Parish, 55 Maple Ave., Oakfield, N.Y. She will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery in Batavia.
Memorial contributions in her name may be offered to a charity of the donor’s preference. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net.
