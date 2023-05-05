Henry A. “Hank” Dykes, 83, of Batavia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, May 5, 2023. He was born Feb. 10, 1940 in Columbus, Ga., to the late Ralph Dykes and Gladys (Stinson) Jones. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Belinda (Frank) Allberala; sister, Melba (Ray) Whitley.
Hank was an avid fisherman, enjoyed tinkering in his man cave and loved watching old westerns. He was a man of great faith, it got him through a lot of hard times. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Hank will fondly be remembered as “Hank the Tour Bus Driver”.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to HomeCare and Hospice.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Amy L. (Griswold) Dykes; children, Teresa (Ken) Anderson, Henry Dykes Jr., Freda Moore, Kenneth Dykes, Amy (Brian) Wight; siblings, Pat (Mike) Sylvis, Judy (the late Rance) Foster, Dale Jones, Mary (Dennis) Harisson; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at High Point Community Church, 1163 Main Road, Corfu, NY 14036. A Graveside Ceremony will immediately follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Corfu.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church, East Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 44, East Pembroke, NY 14056 or to HomeCare and Hospice, 29 Liberty St. Ste 6, Batavia, NY 14020. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com.