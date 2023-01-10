Henry (Hank) Kujawski, Sr., 91, of Batavia passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Sussman Palliative Care Unit at the University of Rochester Medical Center.
He was born on Oct. 2, 1931, in Batavia, N.Y., the youngest child of the late Stanley and Sophia (Weglewska) Kujawski. Hank graduated from Batavia High School in the class of 1950. He worked at Kisiel Die Casting, Doehler Jarvis, Massey Harris and Graham Manufacturing before being drafted into the Army in 1955. Hank was stationed at Fort Dix and served for two years state side in New Jersey at the guided missile base. He then returned to work at Graham Manufacturing and retired in 1996 as a production manager with 44 years of employment. Hank was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church/Ascension Parish and was an active member of its Holy Name Society. He was an usher and a dedicated worker at the church lawn fete for many years. Hank was a member of the Polish Falcons, enjoyed bowling in a league into his seventies and playing cards with family. He took great pride in taking care of his home and yard, especially meticulously mowing and maintaining his lawn. Hank looked forward to growing vegetables in his garden every year as well as caring for his grape vines and raspberry bushes. It delighted him to share his harvest and canned goods with neighbors, friends and family. He was also a talented cook and baker.
Hank was predeceased by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Dorothy (Kisiel) Kujawski, who died on Nov. 22, 2008. They were married at Sacred Heart Church in Batavia on Aug. 8, 1959. He was also predeceased by brothers, John (Florence), Louis, Martin (Florence), Anthony (Natalie), Alphonso (Rose Mary) and Joseph (Mildred); sisters, Luella (Karl) Suchy, Helen (Mike) Pigula, Francis (Stuart) Wade and Anna (John) Sass; and brother-in-law, Harry Malczewski.
Hank was a loving father, grandfather and father-in-law and will be dearly missed by his son, Henry Kujawski, Jr., of Batavia; his daughter, Karen (Stamford) Sherwood of Vero Beach, Fla.; and his only grandchild, Dustin Anderson (Preston Whitt) of Washington, D.C. He is also survived by his sister, Marion Malczewski of LakeView, N.Y.; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Hank’s Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Ascension Parish (corner of Swan and Sumner Streets). Interment of ashes with Military Honors will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery in the spring or summer of 2023.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads House, 11 Liberty Street, Batavia, NY 14020 (or crossroadshouse.com) or to the Palliative Care Program, Office of Advancement, P.O. Box 278996, East River Road, Rochester, NY 14627.
