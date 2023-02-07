BATAVIA — Henry M. Hough, 82, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family while under the care of HomeCare & Hospice.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1941, in Batavia, a son of the late Elmer and Gladys Wright Hough.
A longtime employee of the Batavia City School District, Henry proudly served his country with the United States Air Force. A devoted and active member of Batavia Assembly of God Church, he enjoyed the Forever Young dinners that were held at church. He loved traveling, especially going on cruises. He will be remembered by his family as a devoted, husband, father, grandfather and brother. He always kept himself busy working two or three jobs to provide for them.
Henry is predeceased by his wife, Nancy J. Luthart Hough who passed away on May 29, 2016 and his siblings, Richard Hough, Esther Hough and Douglas A. Hough.
He is survived by his sons, Mark H. (Pamela) Hough of Batavia, James A. (Debra Baker) Hough of Batavia and Matthew J. (Vicki) Hough of Rochester; five grandchildren, Aaron Rhodes-Hough, Brandi and Morgan Hough and Olivia and Faith Hough; two great-grandchildren, Anaya Richardson and Jenna Hough; his siblings, Rosemary Nobles of Batavia, Estelle Howe of Batavia, Donna Hough of Batavia and Paul (Dawn) Hough of Elba; special nephew, Mike Freyburger along with other nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia. His funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 am at Batavia Assembly of God Church, 24 North Spruce Street, Batavia. Burial, along with military honors, will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Batavia. Memorials in his name may be made to Batavia Assembly of God Church, 24 North Spruce Street, Batavia, New York 14020. To send a condolence, share a story or light a candle in his memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.