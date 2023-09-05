Howard F. Feger, Jr., 82, of Gainesville, N.Y., passed away on Sept. 2, 2023 at the Gateway Home in Attica, N.Y.
He was born Sept. 21, 1940 in Buffalo, N.Y. son of the late Howard F., Sr. and Margaret Foody Feger. Howard was employed for 42 years at Lapp Insulator Co. in Le Roy where he worked as a mill operator as well as in the plating department and then in building maintenance prior to his retirement. Howard’s life revolved around his family. He loved spending time with his wife, Laura, their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandson. He always could be counted on to lend a helping hand or offer valuable advice.
Along with his parents, Howard is predeceased by his grandson, James Tugangui and his siblings, Gerard Feger, Lois Feger and Susan Feger.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Laura Robinson Feger whom he married May 28, 1960; his children, Howard (Julie) Feger III of Milpitas, Calif., Kim (John) Abbott of Orangeville, John Feger of Silver Springs, Roy (Kim) Feger of Pike; grandchildren, Monique Orzchowski, Howard Feger IV, Michael Feger, April Broyles, Kristle Blackmon, Charles Bradley, Joe Coya, Laura Coya, Tara Bastedo and Amanda Lapiana; several great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
A Celebration of Life for Howard will be held Monday, Sept. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Warsaw Masonic Temple, 75 S. Main St., Warsaw. Arrangements are being completed by Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.