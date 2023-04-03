Howard W. Hobin, 85, of Byron, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Unity Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Howard was born May 25, 1937, in Rochester, a son of the late Harold and Margaret (Lyons) Hobin.
Howard was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and loved his cars. For several years, he was an assistant Boy Scout master. In his younger years, Howard enjoyed water skiing, swimming and skiing. A veteran, Howard served with the United States Navy and he worked as a quality control analyst for the United States Postal Service.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley (Ivison) Hobin of Byron; daughters, Lynn (Rich) Strzelecki of Bergen and Kim (Greg) Hungerford of Byron; grandchildren, Brad (Carissa) Strzelecki, Alexa Strzelecki and Jorie Strzelecki; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his son, Brad A. Hobin.
Howard’s Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads House, P.O. Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021, www.crossroadshouse.com/donate, Byron Rescue Squad, Attention: Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 210, Byron, NY 14422 or to the GCASA Foundation Scholarship Fund, 430 East Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.
Arrangements for Howard have been entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, Batavia, (585) 343-8868.