Howard W. Hobin

Howard W. Hobin, 85, of Byron, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Unity Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Howard was born May 25, 1937, in Rochester, a son of the late Harold and Margaret (Lyons) Hobin.

Surviving are his wife, Shirley (Ivison) Hobin of Byron; daughters, Lynn (Rich) Strzelecki of Bergen and Kim (Greg) Hungerford of Byron; grandchildren, Brad (Carissa) Strzelecki, Alexa Strzelecki and Jorie Strzelecki and several nieces and nephews.

Howard was preceded in death by his son, Brad A. Hobin.

Please join Howard’s Family for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 3, from 12-4 p.m. at the Byron Fire Hall, 6357 Townline Rd, Byron, NY 14422.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads House, P.O. Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021, www.crossroadshouse.com/donate, Byron Rescue Squad, Attention: Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 210, Byron, NY 14422 or to the GCASA Foundation Scholarship Fund, 430 East Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.

