Howard W. Hobin, 85, of Byron, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Unity Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Howard was born May 25, 1937, in Rochester, a son of the late Harold and Margaret (Lyons) Hobin.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley (Ivison) Hobin of Byron; daughters, Lynn (Rich) Strzelecki of Bergen and Kim (Greg) Hungerford of Byron; grandchildren, Brad (Carissa) Strzelecki, Alexa Strzelecki and Jorie Strzelecki and several nieces and nephews.
Howard was preceded in death by his son, Brad A. Hobin.
Please join Howard’s Family for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 3, from 12-4 p.m. at the Byron Fire Hall, 6357 Townline Rd, Byron, NY 14422.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads House, P.O. Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021, www.crossroadshouse.com/donate, Byron Rescue Squad, Attention: Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 210, Byron, NY 14422 or to the GCASA Foundation Scholarship Fund, 430 East Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.