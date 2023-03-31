LE ROY — Ivan S. Inouye, 78, of Le Roy, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital.
He was born Wednesday, June 21, 1944, in Nampa, Idaho, a son of the late Frank Inouye and Toshi Inouye.
A member of the Bergen United Methodist Church, he enjoyed playing golf and gardening. In his younger years Ivan enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He served in the Air National Guard for 23 years and worked for several divisions of Kraft Food for 46 years.
He is survived by his wife, Susan A. Ireland Inouye, whom he married on Sept. 30, 1972. He is also survived by his children, Michelle Inouye of Avon, Nicole (Donald, III) Bockoven of Germantown, Md., and her son, Aiden Bockoven also of Germantown, Md., and Jared Inouye of Le Roy, and his sister, Lucy (Keith) Harmon of Kansas City, Mo.
There are no prior visiting hours. His celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Bergen United Methodist Church, 27 South Lake Avenue, Bergen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Batavia Salvation Army Food Shelf, 529 East Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. To leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle in his memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Inc. Funeral Home, 51 South Lake Avenue, Bergen.