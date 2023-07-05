BERGEN — Jacob (Jack) Peters, Nov. 13, 1930-July 1, 2023.
Jack was born in Erie, Pa. on Nov. 13, 1930 and graduated from Academy H.S., Erie. From 1954-1962 he owned an Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Erie and managed a Fred Astaire Studio in Niagara Falls, N.Y. Jack was a floor covering distributor salesman for over 40 years, selling Amtico tile, Bruce hardwood and Armstrong carpet and hard surface products. Together with Art Goodreds he co-owned Niagara Wholesale Floor Covering in Buffalo N.Y. for a number of years. He was predeceased by his parents Jacob and Kathryn (Gerlock) Peters, his sister and brother-in-law Dolores and George Gibb, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Mary (Hanes) Peters, and his childhood friend of over 70 years, Donald Ross. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Margaret Ann Peters, his children: Mary Kay Peters, Kathryn (David) Fedison, John (Joanne) Peters, Jacqueline (Paul) Walters, and Jacob Peters, III., his granddaughters, Madeline and Samantha Peters, his nephew Robert (Kathy) Gibb and his nieces: Victoria (Bill) Peterson and Tamara (Joyce) Peters. There will no prior calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 4523 Love Road, Erie, Pa. The family will provide the flowers. To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, please visit; www.Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
James 1:12 “Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him”.