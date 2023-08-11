Jacqueline Potter

With deep sorrow and profound love, the family of Jacqueline Denise “Jackie” “Jack” Potter announces her passing on Aug. 8, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Her bright light and big heart left us too soon, as she was only 60 years old.
Jackie had a wonderfully playful sense of humor, with a stunning smile and a laugh that warmed the room. She was so knowledgeable — Jackie could fix or build anything — plus she was a cherished instructor to countless carpentry apprentices. Jackie was courageous, fiercely independent, and strong in all ways. She was proud of her career as a tradeswoman, and was a natural mentor, leader, and teacher. Jackie was an active and well-respected member of the union, United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Local 276, and served on the Steering Committee of the Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters (NRCC) Sisters of the Brotherhood (SIB).
Jackie, from the Wolf Clan of the Tonawanda Seneca Nation, was born Dec. 1, 1962, in Batavia, to Jacqueline and Earl. She was a woman of many passions, including gardening, canoeing, traveling and spending time with her beloved grandson. Jackie will be missed by her son, Jared (Kelly); grandson, Maxwell; siblings, Andrea, John, Nancy, Frances (Bruce), David, Paula, Charlene; nieces and nephews, Lori, Jennifer, Jason, Gretchen, Rachel, Hannah, Nicole, Matthew, Cassandra; cousins and numerous other extended family members; and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Wayne; and her niece, Lisa.
A Celebration of Jackie’s Life will be held at the Cummings Lodge in Akron Falls Park, 6 Skyline Drive, Akron, NY 14001, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Memorial donations in Jackie’s name may be made to: Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519.