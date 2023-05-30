James Cameron Young formerly of Alexander, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Lincoln Illinois at the age of 92.
Jim is survived by his children, Lynn M. Carleton (Rochester, N.Y.) and Jean E. (Jeff Handy) Young (Petoskey, MI); his grandchildren, Peter (Kim) Huff, James (Amy) Huff, Nicholas (Andrea) Carleton, Matthew (Caitlin Williams) Huff, Gregory Huff, William (Coco) Carleton and Michael (Stephanie) Carleton; nine great grandchildren, Elma, Giulia, Liliana, Atalei, Kota, Rowan, Myles, MacKlyn and Merritt; many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his two brothers and sisters-in-law, Harry (Donna) Young, Howard (Marjorie) Young; and his sister, Kay Pukay. He is survived by his brother-in-law, James Pukay.
Jim graduated from Kensington High School in Buffalo and from Alfred AG and Tech in Alfred, N.Y. He was a 50-year member of the Alexander Fire Department and worked for more than 30 years for Eastern AI Cooperative. Jim enjoyed fishing and taking pictures of which, he has a collection of State Capitol buildings from all 48 contiguous states.
Jim will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. on June 3 at the Maplewood Cemetery, 46 Rachel Lane, Springville, NY 14141.