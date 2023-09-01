James Charles Tee, 72, of Medina, N.Y., went to his great beyond on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Born on Nov. 17, 1950, in Buffalo, N.Y., he was the son of the late Lauren and Alice (Taylor)(Tee) Whiting.
Jim was a proud Union Iron Worker for 50 years. He was a member of the Iron Workers of Buffalo Local 6 and Niagara Falls Local 9. Early in his career he boomed out and worked in many states across the country. Many of the bridges and buildings you see, Jim helped build. He loved to ride motorcycles and play golf with his family and friends.
He is survived by Christine (Miller) Tee, his loving wife of 41 years, and two loving children, Elizabeth Tee, and James Charles (Aris Otminski) Tee Jr., and six siblings, Steven (Delia) Tee, Alice Marie (John) Worrall, Theo (Michael) Abraham, Phyllis (Robert, deceased) Whiting, and Nancy (Tim) Girard. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends may call at the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl St. Medina, NY 14103, on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, 211 Eagle St. Medina, NY 14103.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jim’s name to PAWS Animal Shelter, 3371 Gaines Basin Rd. Albion, NY 14411.
Please share a memory of Jim at www.bogantuttlefunerals.com