James D. Heveron, 83, of East Pembroke, passed away peacefully Wednesday (May 17, 2023) at his residence.
He was born Aug. 21, 1939, in Buffalo, N.Y., a son of the late James P. Heveron and Mary O’Connor Heveron.
After graduating from Notre Dame High School, he became a fireman on the Erie Lackawanna Railroad. He then served in the United States Coast Guard where he continued his service in the Ceremonial Honor Guard at Buffalo Bills home games. He was also a salesman for Pirelli Tires and Sears Roebuck. James was the proud owner of Heveron’s Towne Manor, where he welcomed friends and family for many years.
A true Irishman at heart, James was described by many as witty, charismatic, and having a zest for life with a quick intellect. Travel was a passion of Jim. He was an avid fisherman and loved animals.
Survivors include his daughters, Eileen (Thomas) Boncore of Hamburg, Beth (Michael) Reimer of Batavia and Maureen (Thomas) Notaro of Lancaster; son-in-law, Francis O’Geen; brother, Brian (Ann) Heveron of Massachusetts; grandchildren, Nicholas O’Geen, Morgan Reimer, Lauren Reimer, Julianna Boncore, Aiden Reimer, Adriana Notaro, Dominic Boncore and Camden Reimer. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his children, James Heveron Jr,, Sheila Heveron, Mary Kathryn O’Geen; and the mother of his children, Mary Ann Heveron.
Family and friends are cordially invited to share sentiments and reminisce on Tuesday (May 23) from 2-5 p.m. at the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, N.Y., where a funeral service will commence at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Share your finest Jim Heveron stories with the family at www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net
Arrangements were entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, NY 14020. Ronald Konieczny II, Director.