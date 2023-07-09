James Donald “JR” Reinhart, 65, of Leicester, New York, died Friday, June 30, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York.
He was born the son of the late Leo Charles and Yvonne Marion (Bernd) Reinhart on Feb. 6, 1958, in Batavia, N.Y.
Jim worked as a logistics manager at Creative Food Ingredients in Perry for 30 years. He was a board member of the Silver Lake Sportsman’s Club, an avid sports enthusiast of all sports. He enjoyed traveling, and socializing, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving partner of 27 years, Kimberly Ann Sharp, and his stepchildren, Tiffany (Rollin) Wolfanger of Liberty, Pa., and Danielle Davis of Huntington Beach, Calif.; three grandchildren, Brock Michael Abbott of Castile, and Peyton and Landon Litzelman of Liberty, Pa.; brother, Leo Reinhart Jr. of Batavia; sisters, Peggy (Jack) Cote of Denver, N.C., and Krista (Norman) Dilcher of Oakfield; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many dear and loving friends.
No prior calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at the Genesee River Restaurant from 1 to 4 p.m. July 16 where tie-dye will be optional.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642.
Arrangements by the John W. Martin Funeral Home, 37 Chapel St. (Route 408), Mount Morris.
