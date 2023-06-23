James Douglas Eby, current resident of Marco Island, Fla., and native of North Syracuse, N.Y., died suddenly on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the age of 72. He was the devoted husband of Deborah Bach Eby; dedicated father of Sarah C. Pyle (Jeremy), Justin James, Matthew Martin†, Bethany Victoria and Gabrielle Nicole; loving grandfather of Emily, Jacob, Austin, Jaxson, and Layla; dear brother of Theodore†, Ronald, and Tricia; beloved brother-in-law of Cynthia Bach Wilson; many nieces and nephews and friend to many; son of the late Theodore and Louise (Neuman) Eby.
James will be remembered for his quick wit, always having a movie or Seinfeld line for every situation! He loved teaching at RIT, where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He had a lifelong love of learning and upon moving to Florida, completed his MBA and became a Master Gardner and a teacher of welding. He and Deborah loved living near the beach and sharing their bit of paradise with family and friends. James also found a way to continue playing ice hockey in Fort Myers, but missed the Batavia Men’s Hockey League always (not the time spent in the penalty box though). Most importantly he was a wonderful husband, always putting Deborah first and foremost and an amazing dad and Opa who could “fix anything”. His family was the light of his life and he was ours. We will miss him deeply but know we are blessed to have had him in our lives.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, June 27, from 12-2 p.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd. (Rt. 19), Le Roy, N.Y., where James’ Service will be held at 2 p.m. Immediately following, family and any wishing to accompany, will proceed to St. Francis Cemetery. A reception will take place at Le Roy Country Club beginning at 3:30. The family requests, in solidarity to James’ love of hockey, to dress, if you wish, in your favorite hockey apparel.
James was a dedicated volunteer at an animal hospital in Naples where he advocated for pelicans, herons, and many other animals of Florida. Memorial contributions can be made to the von Arx Wildlife Hospital, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples, FL 34102. Deborah and James are also ardent supporters of mental health awareness and memorials can also be made to NAMI Collier, 5025 Castello Drive, Suite 101, Naples, FL 34103.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with James’ family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.