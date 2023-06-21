James E. McCallum

He was born on March 9, 1932, in Buffalo, N.Y., son of the late James Edwin and Doris M. Reardon McCallum. After graduating high school, James worked as a truck driver for Beck’s Dairy before enlisting and proudly serving in the United States Army in 1952. He fought in the Korean War until 1954, when he was honorably discharged. After his time in the service, James went back to working as a truck driver for many different businesses.
James was a member of the American Legion Post 1626 in Cheektowaga, N.Y., the Crittenden Volunteer Fire Department and the truck driver’s union Local 449. He also enjoyed hunting, woodworking and loved to travel.
Along with his parents, James is predeceased by his sister, Barbara Spencer; his grandson, James Matthew Petersen; and son-in-law, Mark O. Petersen.
James is survived by his fiancée, Carolyn Putnam of Varysburg; and her children, Tracy (Karie) Matteson of Massachusetts, Shawn (Pamela) Putnam of New York, Ryan (Kim) Putnam of New York; his daughter, Annette Petersen of Manassas, Va.; his sister, Jean (Milton) Ernst of Florida; his grandchildren, Joshua M. (Kenalyn) Petersen of Wisconsin, Michael Petersen of Utah, Emily (Alex) Andersen of Idaho, Andrew J. (Krystina) Petersen of Utah, M. Jeremiah of Utah, Jenny L. Petersen of Virginia; his great-grandchildren, Julie, Renee, Kate, Callie, Hailey, McKenzie; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Robinson and Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw, where James’ memorial service will be held immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. Burial at Johnsonburg Cemetery following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.