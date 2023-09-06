James F. Cardinali, 75, passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Sept, 3, 2023, in the loving presence of his family.
Jim was born in Batavia on July 29, 1948, the son of Joseph S. Cardinali and Jennie Galline Cardinali.
Jim graduated from Oakfield-Alabama Central School in 1966. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969. He retired from Graham Manufacturing in Batavia. In his years before retirement, he could be found at his bowling league or on the golf course. He even joined the Oakfield Fire Department as a social member for a few years. After retirement he spent his days attending his grandkids sporting events, going to the casino, enjoying his morning coffee and breakfast outings with his friends and many hours tending to his yard. But spending time with his family was Jim’s true passion in life.
Surviving are his daughter, Jennifer (Tim Hoffarth) Cardinali of Oakfield; grandchildren, Michael (Aprile Beehler) Pfendler of Elba and Abby Russell of Oakfield; great-grandson, Jason Pfendler of Elba; his brother, Joseph “Sonny” (Late Sharyn) Cardinali of Florida; brother-in-law, Jim Beverly of Oakfield; nieces and nephews, Paula Hood, Christopher (Rick) Cardinali, Christine (Kevin) Fischer, Kerry (David) Beitz, Kelly (Benjamin) Whitmore and Richard (Mary) Turi; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends survive.
He is predeceased by his sister, Yvonne Beverly.
Family and friends may call on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia. Funeral services will immediately follow visitation at 3 p.m. He will be laid to rest in St. Cecilia’s Cemetery, Oakfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakfield Fire Department, P.O. Box 184, Oakfield, NY 14125.
