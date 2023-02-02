James G. ‘J’ Grinnell
James G. “J” Grinnell, 76, ran to the arms of his Savior, Jan. 23, 2023.
J was born in Batavia on Sept. 2, 1946, and was the son of the late Samuel ‘Parker’ and Betty (Ager) Grinnell. He is survived by his wife, Jean; his son, Charles “Chip” (Rachel) Grinnell, and his beloved grandchildren, Adia, Bethany, Piper and Samuel.
J spent his life teaching and preaching. He taught high school business, was an adjunct teacher for GCC, taught in the NYS prison system in Attica and Groveland, and was the Chaplain of the Genesee County jail for several years. His passion was teaching the Bible, whether at a Bible study, home group, men’s group and preaching at various churches in the area.
A celebration of J’s life will be held on Feb. 18 at The Church in Alexander.
Memorials may be made to The Church in Alexander, or to the Hospice Care facility of your choice.